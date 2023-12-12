SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Macon's Sacha Roy

Macon's Sacha Roy has been suspended four games, under Rule 23.3, Game Misconduct Penalties and Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 79, Knoxville at Macon, played on Saturday, December 9.

Roy was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at the 8:11 mark of the second period.

Roy will miss Macon's games against Fayetteville (December 16), Pensacola (December 22 and 23) and Peoria (December 29).

