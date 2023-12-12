SPHL Announces Suspension
December 12, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:
Macon's Sacha Roy
Macon's Sacha Roy has been suspended four games, under Rule 23.3, Game Misconduct Penalties and Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 79, Knoxville at Macon, played on Saturday, December 9.
Roy was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at the 8:11 mark of the second period.
Roy will miss Macon's games against Fayetteville (December 16), Pensacola (December 22 and 23) and Peoria (December 29).
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from December 12, 2023
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- SPHL Tabs Costantini as Player of the Week - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Thunderbolts Host Free Kids Friday, Jurassic Night this Weekend - Evansville Thunderbolts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.