Southern Professional Hockey League

SPHL Announces Suspension

April 14, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Brett Ouderkirk

Knoxville's Brett Ouderkirk has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for his actions in Playoff Game C-1, Knoxville at Huntsville, played on Thursday, April 13.

Ouderkirk was assessed a match penalty under Rule 52.2, Slew-Footing, at 0:17 of the second period.

Ouderkirk will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Huntsville.

