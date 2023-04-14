SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Brett Ouderkirk

Knoxville's Brett Ouderkirk has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for his actions in Playoff Game C-1, Knoxville at Huntsville, played on Thursday, April 13.

Ouderkirk was assessed a match penalty under Rule 52.2, Slew-Footing, at 0:17 of the second period.

Ouderkirk will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Huntsville.

