SPHL Announces Suspension
April 14, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:
Knoxville's Brett Ouderkirk
Knoxville's Brett Ouderkirk has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for his actions in Playoff Game C-1, Knoxville at Huntsville, played on Thursday, April 13.
Ouderkirk was assessed a match penalty under Rule 52.2, Slew-Footing, at 0:17 of the second period.
Ouderkirk will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Huntsville.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2023
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- Craig Simchuk Selected as SPHL Coach of the Year - Birmingham Bulls
- Ice Flyers Seek to Extend Series After Heartbreaking Game 1 Loss to Peoria - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.