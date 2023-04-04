SPHL Announces Suspension
April 4, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday
announced the following suspension:
Roanoke's Jason Lavallee
Roanoke's Jason Lavallee has been suspended four games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for
a kneeing infraction at 2:04 of the second period in Game 296, Peoria at Roanoke, played on Saturday,
April 1.
Lavallee will miss regular season games against Macon (April 6) and Knoxville (April 7 and 8), as well as
Roanoke's initial first round playoff game (TBD).
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2023
- SPHL Suspends Lavallée for Four Games - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.