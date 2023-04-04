SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday

announced the following suspension:

Roanoke's Jason Lavallee

Roanoke's Jason Lavallee has been suspended four games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for

a kneeing infraction at 2:04 of the second period in Game 296, Peoria at Roanoke, played on Saturday,

April 1.

Lavallee will miss regular season games against Macon (April 6) and Knoxville (April 7 and 8), as well as

Roanoke's initial first round playoff game (TBD).

