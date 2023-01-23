SPHL Announces Suspension
January 23, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:
Peoria's Alexandre Carrier
Peoria's Alexandre Carrier has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 173, Vermilion County at Peoria, played on Sunday, January 22.
Carrier was assessed a major penalty for boarding at 7:57 of the second period.
Carrier will miss Peoria's game Friday against Fayetteville.
