SPHL Announces Suspension

January 23, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Peoria's Alexandre Carrier

Peoria's Alexandre Carrier has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 173, Vermilion County at Peoria, played on Sunday, January 22.

Carrier was assessed a major penalty for boarding at 7:57 of the second period.

Carrier will miss Peoria's game Friday against Fayetteville.

