SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Fayetteville's Bryan Moore

Fayetteville's Bryan Moore has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 148, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Friday, January 13.

Moore will miss Fayetteville's game tonight against Roanoke.

