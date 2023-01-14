Save the USFL Video Archive

NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Southern Professional Hockey League

SPHL Announces Suspension

January 14, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Fayetteville's Bryan Moore

Fayetteville's Bryan Moore has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 148, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Friday, January 13.

Moore will miss Fayetteville's game tonight against Roanoke.

Check out the Southern Professional Hockey League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central