SPHL Announces Suspension
January 14, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Fayetteville's Bryan Moore
Fayetteville's Bryan Moore has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 148, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Friday, January 13.
Moore will miss Fayetteville's game tonight against Roanoke.
