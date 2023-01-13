SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:

Evansville's Matthew Hobbs

Evansville's Matthew Hobbs has been suspended six games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 145, Huntsville at Evansville, played on Wednesday, January 11.

Hobbs was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 18:33 of the second period.

Hobbs will miss Evansville's games against Birmingham (January 13), Huntsville (January 14 and 22), Vermilion County (January 20), Knoxville (January 21) and Macon (January 27).

