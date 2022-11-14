SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Quad City's Michael Moran

Quad City's Michael Moran has been suspended three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 43, Quad City at Evansville, played on Sunday, November 13.

Moran was assessed a double minor for roughing and a game misconduct under Rule 70.6, Leaving the Bench, at 20:00 of the second period.

Moran will miss Quad City's games against Vermilion County (November 23) and Peoria (November 25 and 26).

