SPHL Announces Suspension
November 14, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:
Quad City's Michael Moran
Quad City's Michael Moran has been suspended three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 43, Quad City at Evansville, played on Sunday, November 13.
Moran was assessed a double minor for roughing and a game misconduct under Rule 70.6, Leaving the Bench, at 20:00 of the second period.
Moran will miss Quad City's games against Vermilion County (November 23) and Peoria (November 25 and 26).
