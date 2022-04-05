SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Taylor Stefishen

Knoxville's Taylor Stefishen has been suspended three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 296, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, April 2.

Stefishen was assessed a major penalty for fighting at 5:36 of the second period.

Stefishen will miss Knoxville's games against Evansville on April 8 and 9 and Knoxville's first playoff game (TBD).

