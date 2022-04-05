NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Southern Professional Hockey League

SPHL Announces Suspension

April 5, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Taylor Stefishen

Knoxville's Taylor Stefishen has been suspended three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 296, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, April 2.

Stefishen was assessed a major penalty for fighting at 5:36 of the second period.

Stefishen will miss Knoxville's games against Evansville on April 8 and 9 and Knoxville's first playoff game (TBD).

Check out the Southern Professional Hockey League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2022


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central