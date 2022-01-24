SPHL Announces Suspension

January 24, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Riley Robertson

Knoxville's Riley Robertson has been suspended four games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 162, Fayetteville at Knoxville, played on Friday, January 21.

Robertson was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 2:06 of the second period.

Robertson sat out Knoxville's game against Vermilion County on January 22 and will miss this weekend's games against Vermilion County (January 28) and Quad City (January 29 and 30).

