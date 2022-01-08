SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Vermilion County's Ryan Devine has been suspended pending review of a match penalty assessed under Rule 52.2, Slew Footing, in Game 137, Evansville at Vermilion County, played on Friday, January 7.

Devine will miss tonight's game against Knoxville and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

