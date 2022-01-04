SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Huntsville's Nolan Kaiser

Huntsville's Nolan Kaiser has been suspended eight games under Rules 40.3 and 40.5, Physical Abuse of Official (Category II) and one game under Rule 46.22, Instigator in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 126, Huntsville at Roanoke, played on Friday, December 31.

Kaiser was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.12, Instigator in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, a game misconduct under Rule 46.6, Fighting After the Original Altercation and a game misconduct under Rule 40.1, Physical Abuse of Official (Category II), at 18:39 of the third period.

Kaiser will miss Huntsville's games against Evansville (January 6 and 15), Quad City (January 7 and 8), Knoxville (January 11), Pensacola (January 14), Birmingham (January 17) and Roanoke (January 21 and 22).

