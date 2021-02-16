SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Macon's Dean Balsamo Macon's Dean Balsamo has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 40, Macon at Pensacola, played on Sunday, February 14.

Balsamo was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 61, Slashing, at 10:15 of the second period.

Balsamo will miss Macon's games against Pensacola (February 19) and Knoxville (February 20).

