SPHL Announces Suspension
February 16, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspension:
Macon's Dean Balsamo Macon's Dean Balsamo has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 40, Macon at Pensacola, played on Sunday, February 14.
Balsamo was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 61, Slashing, at 10:15 of the second period.
Balsamo will miss Macon's games against Pensacola (February 19) and Knoxville (February 20).
