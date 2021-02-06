SPHL Announces Suspension
February 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Birmingham's Kasey Kulczycki Birmingham's Kasey Kulczycki has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 32, Huntsville at Birmingham, played on Friday, February 5.
Kulczycki was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 58, Butt-ending, at 17:33 of the third period.
Kulczycki will miss tonight's game against Macon.
