SPHL Announces Suspension

February 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Birmingham's Kasey Kulczycki Birmingham's Kasey Kulczycki has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 32, Huntsville at Birmingham, played on Friday, February 5.

Kulczycki was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 58, Butt-ending, at 17:33 of the third period.

Kulczycki will miss tonight's game against Macon.

