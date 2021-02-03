SPHL Announces Suspension

February 3, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced the following suspension:

Birmingham's Austin Lotz Birmingham's Austin Lotz has been suspended eight games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 277, Birmingham at Pensacola, played on Friday, January 29.

Lotz was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 61, Slashing, at 8:19 of the first period.

Lotz sat out Birmingham's game against Huntsville on January 30 and will miss games against Knoxville (Febru- ary 4, 13 and 19), Huntsville (February 5), Macon (February 6 and 11) and Pensacola (February 20).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2021

SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.