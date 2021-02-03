SPHL Announces Suspension
February 3, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced the following suspension:
Birmingham's Austin Lotz Birmingham's Austin Lotz has been suspended eight games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 277, Birmingham at Pensacola, played on Friday, January 29.
Lotz was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 61, Slashing, at 8:19 of the first period.
Lotz sat out Birmingham's game against Huntsville on January 30 and will miss games against Knoxville (Febru- ary 4, 13 and 19), Huntsville (February 5), Macon (February 6 and 11) and Pensacola (February 20).
