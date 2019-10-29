SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Roanoke's Jake Schultz

Roanoke's Jake Schultz has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 16, Fayetteville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, October 26.

Schultz was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at the 12:17 mark of the third period.

Schultz will miss Roanoke's game against Knoxville on Friday, November 1.

