SPHL Announces Suspension

October 21, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Huntsville's Zane Jones Huntsville's Zane Jones has been suspended one game as a result of an unpenalized high-sticking incident in the first period of SPHL Game 7, Huntsville at Macon, played on Saturday, October 19.

Jones will miss Huntsville's game against Quad City on Friday, October 25.

