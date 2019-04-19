SPHL Announces Suspension
April 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday an- nounced the following suspension:
Roanoke's Maxime Guyon
Roanoke's Maxime Guyon has been suspended two games as a result of his actions in SPHL Playoff Game E-1, Birmingham at Roanoke, played on Thursday,"ÂˆApril 18.
Guyon was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking at 18:31 of the third period.
Guyon will miss Roanoke's games against Birmingham on April 19 and 20 (if necessary).
