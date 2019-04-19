SPHL Announces Suspension

April 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday an- nounced the following suspension:

Roanoke's Maxime Guyon

Roanoke's Maxime Guyon has been suspended two games as a result of his actions in SPHL Playoff Game E-1, Birmingham at Roanoke, played on Thursday,"ÂˆApril 18.

Guyon was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking at 18:31 of the third period.

Guyon will miss Roanoke's games against Birmingham on April 19 and 20 (if necessary).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.