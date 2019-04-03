SPHL Announces Suspension
April 3, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednes- day announced the following suspension:
Birmingham's Russell Jordan
Birmingham's Russell Jordan has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 266, Fayetteville at Birmingham, played on Saturday, March 30.
Jordan was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 75.5, Inciting an Opponent, at 18:34 of the third period.
Jordan will miss Birmingham's game against Roanoke on Friday, April 5.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- Details on the 2019 President's Cup Playoff Picture - Macon Mayhem
- Dawgs Sign Rookie Forward Bryan Lubin - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.