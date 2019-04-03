SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednes- day announced the following suspension:

Birmingham's Russell Jordan

Birmingham's Russell Jordan has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 266, Fayetteville at Birmingham, played on Saturday, March 30.

Jordan was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 75.5, Inciting an Opponent, at 18:34 of the third period.

Jordan will miss Birmingham's game against Roanoke on Friday, April 5.

