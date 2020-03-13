SPHL Announces Suspension of 2019-2020 Season

March 13, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





FROM THEÂ Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL):

For the safety of our fans, players, team personnel and arena staff, the Southern Professional Hockey League today announced that due to concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, it has suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately.

The SPHL and its member teams will continue to monitor developments over the weekend and provide an update on the 2019-2020 season in the near future.

March 12, 2020 7:30 PM EDT

FROM THE Knoxville Ice Bears:

For MemBEAR and group ticket related questions, you will be contacted directly by your account representative when we fully understand the next steps going forward.

PLEASE, if you have any questions, contact us during regular business hours beginning Friday, March 13th at 9am.

We appreciate your patience.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2020

SPHL Announces Suspension of 2019-2020 Season - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.