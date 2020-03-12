SPHL Announces Suspension of 2019-2020 Season

March 12, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - For the safety of our fans, players, team personnel and arena staff, the Southern Professional Hockey League today announced that due to concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, it has suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately.

The SPHL and its member teams will continue to monitor developments over the weekend and provide an update on the 2019-2020 season in the near future.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.