SPHL Announces Suspension of 2019-20 Season

March 12, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Thursday the suspension of the 2019-20 season amid concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus).

From the league's press release:

For the safety of our fans, players, team personnel and arena staff, the Southern Professional Hockey League today announced that due to concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, it has suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately. The SPHL and its member teams will continue to monitor developments over the weekend and provide an update on the 2019-2020 season in the near future.

The Rail Yard Dawgs value the support of their season ticket holders, corporate partners and fans. As more information becomes available the team will provide it to all interested parties.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.