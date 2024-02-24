SPHL Announces Suspenions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Fayetteville's Bryan Moore

Fayetteville's Bryan Moore has been suspended one game as a result his actions in Game 207, Quad City at Fayetteville, played on Friday, February 23.

Moore is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as the result of an unpenalized slew-footing incident at 16:43 of the second period.

Moore will miss Fayetteville's game tonight against Quad City.

Evansville's Jordan Spadafore

Evansville's Jordan Spadafore has been suspended three games as a result his actions in Game 210, Evansville at Peoria, played on Friday, February 23.

Spadafore is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary, as the result of an unpenalized cross check at 12:22 of the third period and an altercation at 15:00 of the third period in which he was assessed a major penalty for fighting.

Spadafore will miss Evansville's games against Peoria (February 24) and Quad City (March 1 and 2).

