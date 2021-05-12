SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule

May 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced its regular season awards schedule:

Tuesday, May 18 All--Rookie Team

Wednesday, May 19 All--SPHL First-Team and Second--Team

Thursday, May 20 Rookie of the Year

Friday, May 21 Defenseman of the Year

Monday, May 24 Goaltender of the Year

Tuesday, May 25 Coach of the Year

Wednesday, May 26 Most Valuable Player

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2021

SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule - SPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.