SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule
May 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced its regular season awards schedule:
Tuesday, May 18 All--Rookie Team
Wednesday, May 19 All--SPHL First-Team and Second--Team
Thursday, May 20 Rookie of the Year
Friday, May 21 Defenseman of the Year
Monday, May 24 Goaltender of the Year
Tuesday, May 25 Coach of the Year
Wednesday, May 26 Most Valuable Player
