SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule

April 3, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced its regular season awards schedule:

Thursday, April 9 All-Rookie Team

Friday, April 10 All-SPHL First-Team and Second-Team

Monday, April 13 Defenseman of the Year

Tuesday, April 14 Rookie of the Year

Wednesday, April 15 Goaltender of the Year

Thursday, April 16 Coach of the Year

Friday, April 17 Most Valuable Player

Monday, April 20 Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager of the Year

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2020

SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule - SPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.