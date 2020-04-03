SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule
April 3, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced its regular season awards schedule:
Thursday, April 9 All-Rookie Team
Friday, April 10 All-SPHL First-Team and Second-Team
Monday, April 13 Defenseman of the Year
Tuesday, April 14 Rookie of the Year
Wednesday, April 15 Goaltender of the Year
Thursday, April 16 Coach of the Year
Friday, April 17 Most Valuable Player
Monday, April 20 Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager of the Year
