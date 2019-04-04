SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule

April 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC (April 4, 2018) - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced its regular season awards schedule:

Wednesday, April 10 Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager of the Year

Thursday, April 11 All-Rookie Team

Friday, April 12 All-SPHL First Team and Second Team

Monday, April 15 Defenseman of the Year

Tuesday, April 16 Rookie of the Year

Wednesday, April 17 Goaltender of the Year

Thursday, April 18 Coach of the Year

Friday, April 19 Most Valuable Player

