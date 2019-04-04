SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule
April 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (April 4, 2018) - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced its regular season awards schedule:
Wednesday, April 10 Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager of the Year
Thursday, April 11 All-Rookie Team
Friday, April 12 All-SPHL First Team and Second Team
Monday, April 15 Defenseman of the Year
Tuesday, April 16 Rookie of the Year
Wednesday, April 17 Goaltender of the Year
Thursday, April 18 Coach of the Year
Friday, April 19 Most Valuable Player
