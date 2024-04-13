SPHL Announces President's Cup Second Round Schedule
April 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday
announced the schedule for the second round, best-of-three series in the 2024 President's Cup Playoffs:
#2 Peoria Rivermen vs. #8 Evansville Thunderbolts
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 17 @ Evansville - 7:00 pm
Game 2 - Friday, April 19 @ Peoria - 7:15 pm
Game 3 - Sunday, April 21 @ Peoria - 3:15 pm (if necessary)
#3 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. #5 Huntsville Havoc
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 17 @ Huntsville (at Ice Sports Center) - 7:30 pm
Game 2 - Friday, April 19 @ Roanoke - 7:05 pm
Game 3 - Saturday, April 20 @ Roanoke - 7:05 pm (if necessary)
(All times local)
