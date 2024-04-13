SPHL Announces President's Cup Second Round Schedule

April 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday

announced the schedule for the second round, best-of-three series in the 2024 President's Cup Playoffs:

#2 Peoria Rivermen vs. #8 Evansville Thunderbolts

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 17 @ Evansville - 7:00 pm

Game 2 - Friday, April 19 @ Peoria - 7:15 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 21 @ Peoria - 3:15 pm (if necessary)

#3 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. #5 Huntsville Havoc

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 17 @ Huntsville (at Ice Sports Center) - 7:30 pm

Game 2 - Friday, April 19 @ Roanoke - 7:05 pm

Game 3 - Saturday, April 20 @ Roanoke - 7:05 pm (if necessary)

(All times local)

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.