SPHL Announces President's Cup First Round Schedule

April 10, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday announced the schedule for the first round, best-of-three series in the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs:

#1 Knoxville Ice Bears vs. #8 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Game 1 Wednesday, April 13 at Knoxville 7:35 pm

Game 2 Saturday, April 16 at Roanoke 7:05 pm

Game 3 Sunday, April 17 at Knoxville 5:00 pm (if necessary)

#2 Huntsville Havoc vs. #7 Evansville Thunderbolts

Game 1 Thursday, April 14 at Huntsville 7:00 pm

Game 2 Saturday, April 16 vs. Evansville 7:00 pm (at Swonder Ice Arena)

Game 3 Sunday, April 17 at Huntsville 7:00 pm (if necessary)

#3 Peoria Rivermen vs. #6 Pensacola Ice Flyers

Game 1 Wednesday, April 13 vs. Pensacola 7:00 pm (at Pelham Civic Complex)

Game 2 Friday, April 15 at Peoria 7:15 pm

Game 3 Saturday, April 16 at Peoria 7:15 pm (if necessary)

#4 Fayetteville Marksmen vs. #5 Quad City Storm

Game 1 Wednesday, April 13 at Quad City 7:10 pm

Game 2 Friday, April 15 at Fayetteville 7:00 pm

Game 3 Saturday, April 16 at Fayetteville 6:00 pm (if necessary)

(all times local)

