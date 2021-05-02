SPHL Announces President's Cup First Round Schedule

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday announced the schedule for the first round, best-of-three series in the 2021 President's Cup Playoffs:

#1 Macon Mayhem vs. #4 Huntsville Havoc

Game 1 - Thursday, May 6 at Huntsville 7:00 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, May 8 at Macon 6:30 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, May 9 at Macon 4:00 pm (if necessary)

#2 Knoxville Ice Bears vs. #3 Pensacola Ice Flyers

Game 1 - Wednesday, May 5 at Knoxville 7:35 pm

Game 2 - Friday, May 7 at Pensacola 7:35 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, May 9 at Knoxville 5:00 pm (if necessary)

All playoff games can be seen on SPHL TV, powered by HockeyTV, and are included free with the SPHL Season Pass.

