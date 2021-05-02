SPHL Announces President's Cup First Round Schedule
May 2, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday announced the schedule for the first round, best-of-three series in the 2021 President's Cup Playoffs:
#1 Macon Mayhem vs. #4 Huntsville Havoc
Game 1 - Thursday, May 6 at Huntsville 7:00 pm
Game 2 - Saturday, May 8 at Macon 6:30 pm
Game 3 - Sunday, May 9 at Macon 4:00 pm (if necessary)
#2 Knoxville Ice Bears vs. #3 Pensacola Ice Flyers
Game 1 - Wednesday, May 5 at Knoxville 7:35 pm
Game 2 - Friday, May 7 at Pensacola 7:35 pm
Game 3 - Sunday, May 9 at Knoxville 5:00 pm (if necessary)
All playoff games can be seen on SPHL TV, powered by HockeyTV, and are included free with the SPHL Season Pass.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2021
- SPHL Announces President's Cup First Round Schedule - SPHL
- Ice Flyers Take Season Finale from Havoc - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.