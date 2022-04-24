SPHL Announces President's Cup Finals Schedule

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the schedule for the best-of-five 2022 President's Cup Finals:

#3 Peoria Rivermen vs. #8 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Game 1 - Thursday, April 28 at Peoria 7:15 pm

Game 2 - Friday, April 29 at Peoria 7:15 pm

Game 3 - Monday, May 2 at Roanoke 7:05 pm

Game 4 - Tuesday, May 3 at Roanoke 7:05 pm (if necessary)

Game 5 - Thursday, May 5 at Peoria 7:15 pm (if necessary)

All President's Cup Finals games can be seen on SPHL TV, powered by HockeyTV, and are included free with the SPHL Season Pass.

