SPHL Announces President's Cup Finals Schedule
April 21, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (April 21, 2018) - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the schedule for the best-of-three President's Cup Finals between the Peoria Rivermen and the Huntsville Havoc:
#1 Peoria Rivermen vs. #4 Huntsville Havoc
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 25 at Peoria, 7:15 pm CDT
Game 2 - Friday, April 27 at Huntsville, 7:00 pm CDT
Game 3 - Sunday, April 29 at Peoria, 4:15 pm CDT (if necessary)
