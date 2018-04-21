SPHL Announces President's Cup Finals Schedule

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (April 21, 2018) - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the schedule for the best-of-three President's Cup Finals between the Peoria Rivermen and the Huntsville Havoc:

#1 Peoria Rivermen vs. #4 Huntsville Havoc

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 25 at Peoria, 7:15 pm CDT

Game 2 - Friday, April 27 at Huntsville, 7:00 pm CDT

Game 3 - Sunday, April 29 at Peoria, 4:15 pm CDT (if necessary)

