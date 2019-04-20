SPHL Announces President's Cup Final Schedule

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the best-of-three schedule for the 2019 President's Cup Final:

#2 Birmingham Bulls vs. #3 Huntsville Havoc

Game 1 - Friday, April 26 at Birmingham, 7:30 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 27 at Huntsville, 7:35 pm

Game 3 - Monday, April 29 at Birmingham, 7:30 pm (if necessary)

(All times are local)

