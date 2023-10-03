SPHL Announces Preseason Schedule

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced its preseason schedule:

Friday, October 13

Birmingham at Pensacola 7:00 pm

Huntsville vs Peoria (@ F&M Bank Arena, Clarksville TN) 7:15 pm

The SPHL drops the puck for the regular season on Friday, October 20.

