SPHL Announces Preseason Schedule
October 3, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced its preseason schedule:
Friday, October 13
Birmingham at Pensacola 7:00 pm
Huntsville vs Peoria (@ F&M Bank Arena, Clarksville TN) 7:15 pm
The SPHL drops the puck for the regular season on Friday, October 20.
