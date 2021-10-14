SPHL Announces Postponement of Bobcats' Opening Weekend

October 14, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Thursday that it has postponed the opening weekend of its newest member, the Vermilion County Bobcats, due to ice conditions that prevented the team from conducting training camp and were not resolved in time to play their inaugural games Friday and Saturday against Peoria.

"I am extremely disappointed for the Bobcats organization and players and the Vermilion County hockey fans who were excited to see professional hockey for the first time in over a year and a half," said Commissioner Doug Price. "But as a matter of safety for the players, it was necessary to postpone these games."

Vermilion County's next scheduled home games are Friday, November 5 (Evansville) and Saturday, November 6 (Quad City). Replacement dates for the two postponed games will be announced later.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.