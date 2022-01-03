SPHL Announces Heppner Suspension

January 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced on Monday that Roanoke's Brady Heppner has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 126, Huntsville at Roanoke, played on Friday, December 31.

Heppner was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 62, Spearing, at 19:42 of the third period. Heppner will miss Roanoke's games against Peoria on January 7 and 8.

The Dawgs are back at home this weekend against the Peoria Rivermen. Puck drop for both Friday and Saturday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Berglund Center. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.