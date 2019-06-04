SPHL Announces 2019-20 Rivermen Home Dates

June 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in coordination with the Southern Professional Hockey League, are excited to announce the dates of Peoria's home games for the 2019-20 season. The home slate for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey will begin Saturday, October 19, and include 10 Fridays, 11 Saturdays, 3 Thursdays, 3 Sundays, and one Tuesday.

Peoria's full list of scheduled home dates are listed below:

Saturday, October 19, 2019

Sunday, January 19, 2020

Saturday, October 26, 2019

Friday, January 24, 2020

Friday, November 1, 2019

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Saturday, November 2, 2019

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Saturday, November 23, 2019

Friday, February 14, 2020

Friday, November 29, 2019

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Saturday, November 30, 2019

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Friday, February 28, 2020

Tuesday, December 17, 2019*

Friday, March 6, 2020

Saturday, December 21, 2019

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Friday, December 27, 2019

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Saturday, December 28, 2019

Friday, March 27, 2020

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Friday, January 17, 2020

Friday, April 3, 2020

* - Education Day Game, 10:30 AM start

Peoria's road schedule and full list of opponents is expected to be announced by the SPHL in the coming weeks. More information regarding the team's 2019-20 schedule can be found by calling the Rivermen office at (309) 676-1040.

Season tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale now at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.