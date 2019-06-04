SPHL Announces 2019-20 Rivermen Home Dates
June 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release
Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in coordination with the Southern Professional Hockey League, are excited to announce the dates of Peoria's home games for the 2019-20 season. The home slate for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey will begin Saturday, October 19, and include 10 Fridays, 11 Saturdays, 3 Thursdays, 3 Sundays, and one Tuesday.
Peoria's full list of scheduled home dates are listed below:
Saturday, October 19, 2019
Sunday, January 19, 2020
Saturday, October 26, 2019
Friday, January 24, 2020
Friday, November 1, 2019
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Saturday, November 2, 2019
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Saturday, November 23, 2019
Friday, February 14, 2020
Friday, November 29, 2019
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Saturday, November 30, 2019
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Saturday, December 7, 2019
Friday, February 28, 2020
Tuesday, December 17, 2019*
Friday, March 6, 2020
Saturday, December 21, 2019
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Friday, December 27, 2019
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Saturday, December 28, 2019
Friday, March 27, 2020
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Friday, January 17, 2020
Friday, April 3, 2020
* - Education Day Game, 10:30 AM start
Peoria's road schedule and full list of opponents is expected to be announced by the SPHL in the coming weeks. More information regarding the team's 2019-20 schedule can be found by calling the Rivermen office at (309) 676-1040.
Season tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale now at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.
