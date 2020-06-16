SPHL and HockeyTech Expand Technology Partnership with Launch of New League Website

June 16, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and HockeyTech today announced the expansion of their multi-year technology partnership. In addition to the recent announce- ment to broadcast all SPHL games on HockeyTV through the SPHL TV network, the league will now use Hock- eyTech's LeagueStat services to score games, compile and maintain statistics, and power the league's website and mobile app.

The new league website is live at thesphl.com and provides new features for fans to better engage with the league and teams. The new SPHL mobile app is due to launch soon. Both the website and mobile app are tightly integrated with live game data and video, along with enhanced league, team and player statistics. These inte- grated HockeyTech technologies will provide SPHL fans with a more interactive experience to keep up with their favorite teams.

"We are excited to bring the SPHL onto our technology platforms", said HockeyTech CEO Stu Siegel. "SPHL fans will be the real winners, as they learn to understand what our motto Digitally Powering HockeyTM truly means."

HockeyTech's LeagueStat services digitally power nearly all elite hockey leagues in North America, including the AHL, ECHL, SPHL, CHL, USHL, and over 20 others.

"Following the February announcement of our new SPHL TV broadcast partnership with HockeyTech, I think our fans will be even more excited about the new SPHL website and statistics platform," said SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. "With HockeyTech serving as our broadcast and statistical provider, fans will have the ability to ac- cess real-time statistics that are fully integrated within the SPHL TV platform."

