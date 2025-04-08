Speedy Reactions and Acrobatic Stops!: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 5 Nominees
April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2025
- Green Country Goalkeeping: Vizarelis Building Presence in the Box - FC Tulsa
- Orange County SC Falls 1-0 to Las Vegas - Orange County SC
- Looking Back at 100 Highmark Wins - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa "Chico" and Jojea Kwizera Name to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Margaritha, Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 5 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Freddy Kleemann Earns Back-To-Back Team of the Week Selections - Sacramento Republic FC
- Gabi Torres Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 5; Arturo Ortiz Named to Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Maalique Foster Repeats on USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Centreville Bank Stadium Named Official Home of Rhode Island FC - Rhode Island FC
- Road Trip: New Mexico United & AXCES Research Group Announce Fan Bus Trip to El Paso - New Mexico United
- May 24 Brooklyn FC Game Moved to 2:00 p.m. ET. - Brooklyn FC
