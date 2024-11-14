Sports stats



Birmingham Squadron

Speed It Up! Court Assembly Time for the Birmingham Squadron

November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video


Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from November 14, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central