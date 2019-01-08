Spectrum Field Job Fair on January 30
January 8, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
The Phillies and Threshers are holding a job fair at Spectrum Field on Wednesday, January 30, from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Applications will be accepted and interviews conducted for a variety of positions including:
Food & Beverage cooks, cashiers, runners
parking attendants
warehouse
cleaning crew
Kids Zone team
video production
These seasonal positions are for Phillies Spring Training and Threshers summer. Call 727-712-4409 with any job fair questions.
