Spectrum Field Job Fair on January 30

January 8, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





The Phillies and Threshers are holding a job fair at Spectrum Field on Wednesday, January 30, from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Applications will be accepted and interviews conducted for a variety of positions including:

Food & Beverage cooks, cashiers, runners

parking attendants

warehouse

cleaning crew

Kids Zone team

video production

These seasonal positions are for Phillies Spring Training and Threshers summer. Call 727-712-4409 with any job fair questions.

