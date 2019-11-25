Spectrum Field Food and Beverage Job Fair on November 21st

November 25, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





The Philadelphia Phillies and Clearwater Threshers at Spectrum Field are hiring seasonal gameday staff for the 2020 season! Interviews will be conducted on site for Food & Beverage positions, and applications for other departments will be accepted at the Food & Beverage Job Fair on Thursday, November 21, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Positions and interviews available on Nov. 21

Stand Lead

Vending Lead

Concourse Lead

Warehouse

Cashiers

Cooks

Bartenders

Runners

Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training is February 22 - March 23; Phillies 2020 Spring Training schedule

Clearwater Threshers summer season is April 9 - September 6; Threshers 2020 summer schedule

Spectrum Field is located at 601 N Old Coachman Rd in Clearwater.

QUESTIONS? Call Justin Stone at 727-712-4401 or email JStone@threshersbaseball.com.

