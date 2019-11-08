NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Spectrum Field Food and Beverage Job Fair on November 21st

November 8, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release

The Philadelphia Phillies and Clearwater Threshers at Spectrum Field are hiring seasonal gameday staff for the 2020 season! Interviews will be conducted on site for Food & Beverage positions, applications for other departments will be accepted at the Food & Beverage Job Fair on Thursday, Novmber 21, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Positions and interviews available on Nov. 21 (flyer image)

Stand Lead

Vending Lead

Concourse Lead

Warehouse

Cashiers

Cooks

Bartenders

Runners

Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training is February 22 - March 23

Clearwater Threshers summer season is April 9 - September 6

Spectrum Field is located at 601 N Old Coachman Rd in Clearwater

QUESTIONS? Call Justin Stone at 727-712-4401

