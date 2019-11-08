Spectrum Field Food and Beverage Job Fair on November 21st

The Philadelphia Phillies and Clearwater Threshers at Spectrum Field are hiring seasonal gameday staff for the 2020 season! Interviews will be conducted on site for Food & Beverage positions, applications for other departments will be accepted at the Food & Beverage Job Fair on Thursday, Novmber 21, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Positions and interviews available on Nov. 21 (flyer image)

Stand Lead

Vending Lead

Concourse Lead

Warehouse

Cashiers

Cooks

Bartenders

Runners

Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training is February 22 - March 23

Clearwater Threshers summer season is April 9 - September 6

Spectrum Field is located at 601 N Old Coachman Rd in Clearwater

QUESTIONS? Call Justin Stone at 727-712-4401

