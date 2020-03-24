Spectra Food Services Donates Stock to Harrison County Senior Living

March 24, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - Spectra Food Services, the official concessionaire of MGM Park and the Biloxi Shuckers, donated their stock of fruits and vegetables to Harrison County Senior Living Centers over the weekend. The donations were safely bagged and distributed to senior citizens who are not able to make it to the Senior Center.

"I woke up to the news that the Harrison County Senior Living Centers had an urgent need for fruits and vegetables," said Spectra Food Services General Manager Debbie Woodham. "I knew we had an abundance of those items in our cooler and couldn't wait to get to work to get the product to the Centers. I contacted Eunice Hollandsworth, at Harrison County RSVP Center, who oversees seven Nursing Homes and she was thrilled to get the product. Chef Bob came with his truck and he had it loaded and delivered within three hours."

Spectra's donation included honeydew melon, cantaloupe, pineapples, tomatoes, oranges, strawberries, grapes, lettuce, watermelons, bell peppers, onions, lemons, limes and spinach.

"We appreciate Debbie and Chef Bob Barlow for thinking of us and helping out," said Hollandsworth. "We were able to get their donation bagged properly and our staff delivered them as soon as they could."

The Harrison County Senior Living Centers are still in need of donations of paper products, along with volunteers every Monday to help deliver meals to senior citizens.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 24, 2020

Spectra Food Services Donates Stock to Harrison County Senior Living - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.