Spectra Donates Unused Food to Gleaners

March 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





With the 2019-20 AHL season currently suspended due to COVID-19, it meant a lot of fresh food inside CAA Arena would be wasted.

But, Spectra had something to say about that. The Sens' in-arena food supplier donated what they had to the Gleaners Food Bank in Belleville earlier this week.

"We gave a case of romaine lettuce, case of mixed peppers (pictured below), flat of green onions, flat of tomatoes, two boxes of fresh herbs, 50 lbs of potatoes and a flat of cucumbers," said Sheri Thompson, Spectra's Assistant General Manager said. "The Senators have donated many times to the Gleaners Food Bank before and we felt that since we would be unable to use this food, we would do the same."

Spectra also donated assorted leftover items from the three Sens home games played earlier this month.

