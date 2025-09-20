Spectacular Grab from Berryhill Sets up An Electric TD Run from Rourke I CFL
Published on September 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Stanley Berryhill III hauls in a spectacular one-handed catch, setting up a dynamic touchdown run by Nathan Rourke to extend the Lions' lead.
