Spectacular Grab from Berryhill Sets up An Electric TD Run from Rourke I CFL

Published on September 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Stanley Berryhill III hauls in a spectacular one-handed catch, setting up a dynamic touchdown run by Nathan Rourke to extend the Lions' lead.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.