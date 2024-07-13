Spectacular 47-Yd Catch from Hollins Sets up BC Touchdown: CFL
July 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
BC extends their lead as Adams Jr connects with Hollins for a 47-yards, followed by a 12-yd rushing touchdown from Adams Jr.
