Special Teams Player of the Week 11 - Gabriel Rui

May 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Kicking Week 11 off, the Iowa Barnstormers' efforts against Green Bay were boosted by the leg of Gabriel Rui, as Rui earns his second Special Teams of the Week award this season. Rui finished the night 4/4 on PATs and 2/2 on field goal attempts, adding three deuces to his total. Of the Barnstormers' 40 points, Gabriel Rui was responsible for nearly half, adding 16 points to the scoreboard himself. Rui continued to showcase an impressive leg, earning him Week 11 Special Teams Player of the Week.

