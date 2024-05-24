Special Teams Player of the Week 10 - Kyle Kaplan
May 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Kicking off Week 10, the Quad City Steamwheelers squeaked away with a win as time expired. A driving factor in this win was the performance of Steamwheelers kicker Kyle Kaplan. In the thrilling matchup, Kaplan finished the night 6/6 on PATs and 5/6 on field goals, as the final field goal put Quad City on top with zeroes on the clock. Converting on the game-winning kick and adding 21 points from his leg alone earned him Week 10 Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
