Special Rocky's Kid's Pack Available Now
October 6, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Rocky knows that it is tough right now with the kiddo's being home. So he went through the Team Apparel Team Shop and put together some special boxes just for the kids.
Rocky's Kid's Pack is just $25 and is filled with a t-shirt,Â bobblehead, and at least 2 other items. When checking out in the online team store, select your child's size and which one of the following bobblehead dolls you would like to receive, and Rocky will get to work to accommodate you as he is able. Bobbleheads will be based on a first-come, first-served basis until gone.
Bobblehead Options:
Running Rocky
Rocky Trooper
Rocky Bal-Booyah Boxer
