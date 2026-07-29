Special Olympics Unified Sports MLS All-Star Game Supported by the Coca-Cola Company and Goldfish

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







As part of the Special Olympics Unified Sports® MLS All-Star experience, MLS, supported by The Coca-Cola Company and Goldfish will host 44 Unified team members, representing 22 MLS clubs for an 11 v. 11 competitive match. The 2026 Special Olympics Unified Sports MLS All-Star Game will be played on Wednesday, July 29th at 9:30 a.m. ET at Mecklenburg Sportsplex in Matthews, NC.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2026

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