Special Message from Dr. Sapp

Dear Season ticket members and sponsors -

I thought I'd take the time to write to all of you to express our gratitude for supporting the Mayhem both before and especially now with the new ownership. I wanted to also let you know, with complete transparency, that the Macon Professional hockey team is facing some of the very same challenges that you are - rising prices, difficulty in finding employees and so on.

We need your help not only to keep hockey in Macon, but to continue to improve Macon Hockey like never before! I am sure you are wondering why our season seems to be split into two halves. This season, we have agreed to be out of our building for more than 7 weeks in the prime-time attendance season of January and February. This is because of a television show booking the arena and the league scheduling around those dates. This was a difficult decision to make, but it would be financial benefit to the team also. Not only the fact that we are not here for you to enjoy, but we now are also faced with having to play 2, 3 and sometimes 4 games in a week. We know that's tough for us and for you to endure and enjoy the season.

Playing during the Pandemic was without a doubt the most difficult decision the team has had to make. However, I and the rest of our staff are committed to bringing you quality hockey as well as entertainment along with that. To do that meant playing under extraordinary conditions. But, I know that we have the kind of fan base that is as committed to exciting hockey as we are. I have spoken to many of you individually and told you of my commitment to keep the Macon Mayhem a permanent part of Macon.

Therefore, the reason to play safely during a Pandemic and now with a break in the home portion of the season is to keep you entertained. No group of people playing a sport is really a team without fans. Players need fans to cheer them on and fans need players they can be excited for.

So, as members of the Macon Mayhem family I am asking for your help. Importantly, it won't cost you a dime but will help to grow "our team." Please help us increase our much needed and coveted season ticket base to 500 by Opening Night.

What do we need?

We ask you to speak to family and friends and convince them to become a season ticket member like yourself. That's all. You obviously believe in being a season ticket member so who better to encourage someone else to become a new season ticket member?

As a thank you, every new or renewal season ticket holder that you bring to the party, we will provide a $25 Merchandise Credit for you to use !! We are currently at 268 members. If each of you could help us add just one more season ticket member this would increase the number of fans in the arena which in turn raise the level of excitement and give us a much better opportunity to make a playoff run.

Soon, we will be releasing couple of very innovative single game ticket additions that I am finalizing this upcoming week. Our goal is to make your guest experience much better along with overall a better game day experience.

One of these additions is the signing of our neighbor, the Macon Marriott Hotel, as our host hotel for the visiting teams. For you we will have room and ticket packages ready for those fans that come into town for our games.

Specifically, I'm confident if we can all focus on getting you, our fans, back in the seats we will do better as a team and have more fun in the process. I in addition to our new staff, led by Anna Marie Summers as our General Manager, promise to do our absolute best to provide the best game day experience that we can!

Thank you, your continued support is greatly appreciated. Please call the office or email me directly or Anna Marie, with any referrals to join our Season Ticket crew!

I look forward to seeing you each at training camp and let's go Mayhem!

Doc

Dr. John Sapp, MD

GA Pro Sports Ventures, LLC

Macon Mayhem Hockey Club

